FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

