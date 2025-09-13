e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $160.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

NYSE ELF opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 1,304 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $177,761.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,295.68. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,798.80. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,722 shares of company stock valued at $19,794,790. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

