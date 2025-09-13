The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.15 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,760,000 after acquiring an additional 521,455 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,477,836,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,023,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,535,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

