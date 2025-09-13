Bank of America Cuts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $545.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $560.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $465.64 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $344.38 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.89.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

