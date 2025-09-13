Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.