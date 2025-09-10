Zacks Research Predicts TriMas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.65. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 280.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.