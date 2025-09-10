Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of WPM opened at $104.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $106.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,554,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,582,000 after buying an additional 557,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,463,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,736,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.