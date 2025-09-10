G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ WILC opened at $20.20 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.