Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.94. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $91.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 258.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $344,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

