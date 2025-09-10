B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ASO Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10,181.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

