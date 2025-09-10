FY2027 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Raised by Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sono-Tek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of -0.25. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

