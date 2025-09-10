William Blair Comments on Torrid’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.38 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Torrid by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Torrid by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Torrid by 4,794.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Torrid by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 15,680,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $52,060,614.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,295,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,541,704.08. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,623.96. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,538,741 shares of company stock worth $54,611,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.