Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.26). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.25) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($18.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $923.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $256,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,988.24. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $627,540. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

