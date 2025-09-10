Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ RR opened at $3.04 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of -4.46.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,000. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

