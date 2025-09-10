Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for BJRI Q1 Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.81 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,044.53. This trade represents a 71.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $62,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785.32. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

