Analysts Offer Predictions for Zai Lab FY2026 Earnings

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,230. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,439.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 133,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

