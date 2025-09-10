Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.6%

LITE stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,687 shares of company stock worth $8,398,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

