Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for Zumiez Q4 Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.02 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $360.49 million, a PE ratio of -2,099.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,380.20. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,451.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 422.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

