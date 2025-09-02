Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $47.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71,443 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

