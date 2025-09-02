ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,545 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Xencor worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 195.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,087.26. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

