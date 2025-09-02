BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Announces Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:PCMM)

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2886 per share on Friday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance
PCMM stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $52.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.
