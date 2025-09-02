PARSIQ Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $71.81 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,953.26 or 1.00012800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00360120 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.reactive.network.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

