Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,535 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of ASML by 645.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 2.7%

ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $914.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $753.61 and its 200 day moving average is $726.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

