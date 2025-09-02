ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,384 shares during the quarter. CG Oncology makes up about 1.4% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CG Oncology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGON. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

