Advent International L.P. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 0.3% of Advent International L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $315.61 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,693,886.73. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

