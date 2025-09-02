Alkeon Capital Management LLC Takes $77.23 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,231,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

