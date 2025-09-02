ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $783,000 Investment in Grace Therapeutics, Inc. $GRCE

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Grace Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grace Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,686,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grace Therapeutics alerts:

Grace Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRCE opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Grace Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grace Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Grace Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grace Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grace Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grace Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.