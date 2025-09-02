Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
Supremex Stock Performance
Shares of SXP stock opened at C$4.49 on Tuesday. Supremex has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35.
Supremex Company Profile
