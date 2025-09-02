Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Sep 25 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 29th.
Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.01.
About Paramount Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Healthcare Setting Up to Be a Quiet Leader Into Year-End?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Gush as Oil Stays Volatile
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.