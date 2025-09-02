Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Sep 25 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.01.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

