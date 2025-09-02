ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.20. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, Director Christopher M. Starr sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,920. This represents a 76.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $356,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,440. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,504 shares of company stock worth $1,700,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNPR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNPR

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.