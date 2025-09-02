BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Shares Acquired by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.