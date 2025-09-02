Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Shares Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Abivax makes up 2.6% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Abivax worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 855,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 389,247 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Abivax by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Abivax by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abivax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABVX. Lifesci Capital upped their target price on Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 price target on shares of Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abivax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Abivax stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $82.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

