Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.665. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

NYSE:DCI opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

