Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 2,564,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,194,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.20 to C$1.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$1.55.
In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$26,307.34. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
