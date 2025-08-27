Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Director Jay Moyes Buys 3,000 Shares

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) Director Jay Moyes purchased 3,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SINT opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.59%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

