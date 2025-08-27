Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 12101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Nidec Stock Performance
Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.61 billion. Nidec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.210-1.210 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nidec Company Profile
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
