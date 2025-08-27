American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.