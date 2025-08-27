Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 278,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 137,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
