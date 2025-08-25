RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.24 Thousand (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $111,061.52 or 1.00005750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $250.23 million and approximately $44.24 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,630.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.68 or 0.00505842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00100128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00243972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,253 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is rootstock.io/blog. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

