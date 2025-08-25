KLA Corporation $KLAC Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $870.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.72. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.