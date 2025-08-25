WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

