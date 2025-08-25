Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $31.87 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

