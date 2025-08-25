Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Repay has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

