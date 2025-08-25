Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

