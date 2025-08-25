Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $89.13 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $50,169.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,988.08. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.