First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion and approximately $8.19 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,452,465,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,341,769,031 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. The official message board for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,452,465,952.200666. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99742031 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 566 active market(s) with $6,597,154,279.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

