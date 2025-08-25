Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $147.58 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00003619 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.58 million and approximately $60.26 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.04151526 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $44,685.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

