Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.