Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.6640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

