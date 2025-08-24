Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €5.98 ($7.04) and last traded at €5.95 ($7.00). 109,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.92 ($6.96).

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

